Newhook scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Newhook put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 early in the third period, but Jack McBain offered a quick response for Utah. The goal was Newhook's first point since his two-goal game versus the Devils on Nov. 7. The 23-year-old forward has seen steady middle-six minutes this season and was on the first line amid a lineup shuffle Tuesday, but it hasn't led to sustained success. He has five goals, no assists, 28 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-10 rating across 21 appearances, so his fantasy value is likely to be limited to deeper formats.