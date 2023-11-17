Newhook had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

He put Montreal up 1-0 with a wrist shot from the right circle at 6:43 of the first period. Newhook came to Montreal with much promise and high hopes, but he has struggled to find his stride. The goal was his first in 13 games, and he has just four goals and five assists in 17 games. Newhook may develop into a top-six player, but right now, he's unlikely to score more than 40-45 points.