Newhook had an assist and three shots on goal over 17:05 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

Newhook regained control of the puck behind the net which led to Nick Suzuki feeding Juraj Slafkovsky for Montreal's first strike. It was the third point in the last two games for Newhook, who was recently moved to Suzuki's top line. Suzuki was reunited with Cole Caufield -- Montreal's best offensive attackers -- which could bode well for Newhook's production if that threesome remains together.