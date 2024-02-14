Newhook had a power-play assist, two shots on net and two blocks over 20:37 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Anaheim.

As part of chaos in front of netminder Lukas Dostal, Newhook controlled a rebound that eventually led to a Nick Suzuki tally. It was Newhook's first point in three games since returning from a 27-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. At even strength, Newhook has skated on the third line since his return, but he was immediately put back on the top power-play unit. The fourth-year forward has 14 points (four on power play) over 26 games.