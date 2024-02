General manager Kent Hughes said Friday that Newhook (ankle) is getting close to a return, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Newhook suffered a high-ankle sprain Nov. 30. and has missed the last 26 games. Newhook was expected to miss 10-12 weeks, which would get him back in action by Feb. 10 at the earliest. Newhook should be a second line center upon his return, as the Canadiens dealt Sean Monahan to the Jets on Friday. Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 23 contests this season.