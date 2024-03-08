Newhook had an assist, two shots on net and four penalty minutes in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Newhook broke up a Carolina clearing attempt and fed Joshua Roy for the Canadiens' lone goal. It was the fourth point in the last five games for Newhook, who has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) through 36 games. Unfortunately for the second-line center, a 27-game absence due to an ankle injury put a crimp in a season that started with promise.