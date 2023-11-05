Newhook had a power-play assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 17:22 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Newhook was the primary helper on the Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play goal, the second straight game with a power-play assist. Those two players had been on the same line during five-on-five play, but head coach Martin St. Louis tweaked the line combinations Saturday. At even strength, Newhook found himself playing the wing on a new line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson.
