Newhook had an assist over 17:59 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings.

Newhook found himself on the top line after Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis reconfigured his top six. The move worked immediately, as 10 different Canadiens had shots on net in the first period, including Mike Matheson's goal off a feed from Newhook. It was the first time in seven games the Habs scored first. Perhaps the new line assignment will unlock Newhook, who had three goals over the first three games but none over 10 subsequent contests.