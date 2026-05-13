Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Lights lamp again in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newhook scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs.
The 25-year-old is emerging as one of the surprise heroes of the postseason. Newhook has found the back of the net five times in the last three games after scoring just 13 goals in 42 regular-season contests. Over his last seven outings, he's collected six goals and seven points. Newhook will attempt to carry that momentum into Game 5 in Buffalo on Thursday.
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