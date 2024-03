Newhook had an assist, three shots on net and one block in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

Newhook's shot from the point led to Joel Armia's game-winning tally late in the first period. The second-line center has three points over the last two games and is up to 25 through 44 contests. He's within shouting distance of the career-high 33 points (71 games) he had in 2021-22, when Newhook was a member of the Avalanche.