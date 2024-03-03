Newhook had an assist, three shots on net and one block in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

A Tampa Bay pass in Montreal's end caromed off Newhook's skate and led to a two-on-one rush that finished with Joel Armia giving the Canadiens a 1-0 lead 1:27 into the game. It was the third straight game with a point for Newhook, who has six points over the last nine contests.