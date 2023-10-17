Newhook will move from left wing to center to replace Kirby Dach (lower body), Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Dach suffered an injury during Saturday's game against Chicago, presumably to his right leg based on his reaction after getting hit by Jarred Tinordi. Dach centered the second line between Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky and was expected to help Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in 2022, evolve during his second season. That job now falls to Newhook. The Canadiens have not yet named a wing replacement for Newhook, who came up through the ranks as a center before shifting to wing to start this season.