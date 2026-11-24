Newhook scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Newhook has two goals and an assist over his last four games. The 25-year-old forward is back on the second line, which is best for his long-term production, particularly if he can stick in that spot now that Dylan Larkin is on the team. The line, which featured Alexandre Texier on the wing opposite Newhook, combined for Montreal's goal Monday. Newhook has seven goals, six assists, 31 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 25 appearances.