Newhook scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Newhook tallied the opening goal at 5:59 of the first period and then added the game-winner with 3:20 left in regulation. The 22-year-old has found success with three goals and two helpers over his last three contests. For the season, he has five tallies, 12 points, 27 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances. He should be a solid contributor as long as he maintains a top-six role.