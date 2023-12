Newhook is expected to miss the next 10-12 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

This is a big loss for the Canadiens as Newhook was seeing first line time, as well as second-unit power-play action. Newhook had seven goals and 13 points in 23 games. The 22-year-old was selected 16th overall by the Avalanche in 2019, and was sent to the Canadiens in late June for Gianni Fairbrother, as well as a first and second round pick in the 2023 Draft.