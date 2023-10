Newhook is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Newhook, who didn't take part in Monday's practice, is expected to be available for Opening Night on Oct. 11 against Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. As a member of the Avalanche last season, Newhook recorded 14 goals and 30 points in 82 games. The 22-year-old forward was traded to the Canadiens in June, and he is projected to occupy a middle-six role this season.