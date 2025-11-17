Newhook (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Newhook underwent surgery to repair a fractured ankle Friday that carries a return timetable of approximately four months, so his move to injured reserve isn't surprising. Prior to sustaining his injury, he had recorded six goals, six assists, 26 hits, eight PIM and five blocked shots while averaging 14:38 of ice time over 17 appearances.