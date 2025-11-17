Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newhook (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Newhook underwent surgery to repair a fractured ankle Friday that carries a return timetable of approximately four months, so his move to injured reserve isn't surprising. Prior to sustaining his injury, he had recorded six goals, six assists, 26 hits, eight PIM and five blocked shots while averaging 14:38 of ice time over 17 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Undergoes surgery Friday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Sustains apparent lower-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Scores, assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Scores game-winner in OT•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Finds twine on power play•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Tallies twice Thursday•