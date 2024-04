Newhook scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Newhook has been solid lately with three goals and five assists over his last eight games, though he's had three multi-point efforts in that span. The 23-year-old has centered the second line for much of the campaign when healthy, and he's now reached the 30-point mark for the third year in a row. He has 13 goals, 17 assists, 75 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 50 appearances.