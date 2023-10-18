Newhook scored a goal on two shots and blocked a shot over 16:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He also won five of 12 faceoffs.

Newhook moved from wing to center on the second line, replacing the injured Kirby Dach (knee), who is out for the season. In a lackluster overall effort from the Canadiens, Newhook provided the game's final tally off a nice feed from David Savard. The forward was also presented a season-high 3:43 of power-play ice time. Newhook leads Montreal with three goals through three games.