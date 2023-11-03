Newhook had a power-play assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 18:43 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Newhook had the secondary helper on Brendan Gallagher's third-period strike. The assist was Newhook's first point in five games. The 2019 first-round draft pick has five points and 15 shots on goal while averaging a career-high 16:01 TOI as Montreal's second line center.
