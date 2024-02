Newhook had three shots on net and one hit over 18:52 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Newhook returned to action after missing 27 games due to a high-ankle sprain. He skated on the third line and resumed a role on the top power-play unit (5:33 PPTOI). With Sean Monahan traded to Winnipeg, the Canadiens are looking at Newhook for depth scoring.