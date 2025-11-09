Newhook scored a goal and delivered an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over Utah. He also tallied two PIM, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating.

Newhook gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead with a snap shot at the 13:13 mark of the second period, and he'd later assist Nick Suzuki to give Montreal a 5-2 edge in the final frame. Newhook continues to produce at a steady rate for Montreal and has cracked the scoresheet in seven of the team's last nine games, tallying 10 points (five goals, five assists), 16 shots, 17 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over that stretch.