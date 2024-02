Newhook scored a goal on two shots and delivered one hit over 18:27 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

After linemate Joel Armia won a puck battle with two Washington defenders, Newhook picked up the loose puck and beat Darcy Kuemper after his first shot was blocked by Beck Malenstyn. It was the first goal for Newhook since he returned from a high-ankle sprain five games ago. He's up to eight goals on 43 shots (18.6 shooting percentage) through 28 contests.