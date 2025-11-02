Newhook scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Newhook found the twine for the third time over his last four games, with four tallies over that stretch, but this goal Saturday was perhaps his most important of the season since it gave Montreal the victory after regulation. Newhook has five goals and nine total points across 12 games this season. There might be some regression in his scoring numbers in the coming weeks, though, as he's currently sporting an unsustainable 33.3 percent shooting percentage. In contrast, he's never reached the 20 percent mark in that regard in his previous four seasons in the league.