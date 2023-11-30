Newhook scored a goal on on two shots and had two hits over 14:52 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Newhook helped close out Montreal's five-game road trip with a win when he took advantage of a favorable deflection off a Kaiden Guhle shot to beat Elvis Merzlikins glove side in the first period. It was the third goal on the trip for Newhook, who is enjoying life on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher. A 2019 first-round draft pick of the Avalanche, Newhook is getting more ice time for his new club -- three more minutes per game than in Colorado -- and headed for his most productive season. Newhook has seven goals, 13 points and 31 shots (22.6 SH%) while averaging 16:38 TOI through 22 games.