Newhook scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Newhook extended Montreal's lead to 2-0 early in the second period, deflecting a rebound past Ilya Samsonov, before adding a second goal in the third that put the Canadiens ahead 4-3. It's an encouraging debut for the 22-year-old Newhook, who was traded to Montreal after tallying 14 goals and 30 points in 82 games last season with Colorado. He'll open the season on the second line alongside Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky while also seeing time on the Canadiens' second power-play unit.