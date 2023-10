Newhook (upper body) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale versus Ottawa.

Newhook is slated to play alongside Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky on Saturday after sitting out Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. As a member of the Avalanche last season, the 22-year-old Newhook produced 14 goals and 30 points in 82 games. He should occupy a middle-six role with the Canadiens this campaign.