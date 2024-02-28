Newhook had an assist, one shot on net and one hit in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Newhook and Joshua Roy led the break out of Montreal's end that resulted in a Joel Armia tally for the game's first goal. Newhook has one goal and three assists over the nine games since returning from an ankle injury.
