Newhook scored a power-play goal on one shot in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He added a blocked shot and two hits to his line.

Newhook beat Ilya Samsonov with a snap shot early in the third for his 10th goal of the season. He has points in five of the last six contests, including two power-play tallies. Newhook, who has a 17.2 shooting percentage over 37 games, is closing in on the career-high 14 goals he scored over 82 tilts last season with Colorado.