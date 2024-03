Newhook scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked one shot and delivered two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Newhook gave Montreal its only lead of the game when he finished a feed from Cole Caufield for his first power-play tally of the season. The 23-year-old forward has scored on a blistering 18 percent of shots (nine goals, 50 shots).