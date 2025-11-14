Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Sustains apparent lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newhook sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Stars.
The Canadiens didn't provide any additional details, but Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Newhook's right leg bent awkwardly on the play that led to his exit from the game. Given the nature of the injury, this may be a case of how long he's out rather than hoping he's just day-to-day. He'll be evaluated further ahead of Saturday's game versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Scores, assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Scores game-winner in OT•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Finds twine on power play•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Tallies twice Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Two-point night Monday•
-
Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Buries goal Tuesday•