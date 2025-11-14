Newhook sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Stars.

The Canadiens didn't provide any additional details, but Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Newhook's right leg bent awkwardly on the play that led to his exit from the game. Given the nature of the injury, this may be a case of how long he's out rather than hoping he's just day-to-day. He'll be evaluated further ahead of Saturday's game versus the Bruins.