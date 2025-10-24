Newhook scored two goals on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Newhook is heating up with two goals and three assists over his last three outings. The 24-year-old has held down a middle-six role to begin 2025-26, though this was just the second time in nine games he's recorded multiple shots on net. He's up to three goals, four helpers, 11 shots, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating. Newhook's offense may not be sustainable, as he's not a regular part of the power-play mix.