Newhook notched two goals, went plus-2 and put two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Newhook recorded his first multi-goal game since the 2025-26 postseason in Thursday's clash, as he secured his pair of goals within the first 27 minutes of regulation. Overall, the 25-year-old center has three goals, six points, 14 shots on net, 15 hits and nine blocked shots across 13 outings this season. In the absence of Nick Suzuki (upper body) Newhook has taken a while to adjust to his new role on the top line. However, Thursday's performance displayed that things are starting to click for him once again. He's displayed big-game potential with two multi-point efforts this season, making Newhook a solid waiver-wire pickup in deep leagues while Suzuki remains sidelined.