Newhook scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Newhook snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. The 24-year-old center continues to see second-line action, though his offense has been inconsistent. Prior to his most recent dry spell, he had a run of eight points over nine outings for one of his best stretches of 2024-25. He's at 13 goals, 22 points, 91 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-16 rating through 65 appearances. Newhook is very much at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time in a full NHL campaign.