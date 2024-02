Newhook (ankle) won't play against Washington on Tuesday but is traveling with the team, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Newhook's presence on the trip should be taken as a step in the right direction. Prior to his 26-game absence, the 23-year-old center was putting together a decent 2023-24 campaign with seven goals and six helpers in 23 outings, including a trio of power-play points.