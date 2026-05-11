Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Two more goals in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newhook scored two goals Sunday during the Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3 of their second-round series.
It's the second straight two-goal performance for Newhook, who opened and closed the scoring for Montreal on the night. The 25-year-old produced 13 goals and 25 points over 42 regular-season games this season, but he's suddenly become a sniper in the playoffs with five goals in the last four contests.
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