Romanov had one shot on net, one hit, one blocked shot and a 10-minute misconduct penalty in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Ottawa.

Montreal and Ottawa can't play a game without acrimony. A kerfuffle broke out late in the first period when Romanov and Alex Formenton each were sent off for 10 minutes. Three minor penalties were also assessed. Romanov ranks fifth on the Canadiens with 53 PIM in 76 games.