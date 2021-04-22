Romanov produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Romanov earned the secondary helper on a Josh Anderson goal in the third period, which wound up being the game-winner. The 21-year-old Romanov hadn't gone on the scoresheet since Feb. 25, a span of 24 outings without a point. The Russian blueliner has just six points, 66 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 115 hits and 48 blocked shots in 43 appearances as a rookie.