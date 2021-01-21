Romanov had four shots and four hits while finishing plus-3 over 16:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Romanov continued his strong play to start the season. The 21-year-old blueliner is tied for the team lead with 14 hits, third with 13 shots, and second at plus-4 through four games. Montreal didn't spend much time on the power play Wednesday, so the rookie's ice time was limited to 5-on-5 situations. Romanov is still on the third pair, but head coach Claude Julien has shown confidence in the young blueliner, giving him high-leverage, end-of-game minutes in addition to his role on the second power-play unit.