Romanov scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Making just his third appearance of the postseason and first since Game 1 against Vegas on June 14, Romanov capitalized on his opportunity by giving Montreal a 2-1 lead 8:48 into the third period. The 21-year-old blueliner only skated 12:16 and was credited with a pair of giveaways on the scoresheet, but it's probably safe to assume his goal will earn him another lineup nod for Game 5 on Wednesday.