Romanov and the Canadiens finalized an entry-level contract the team announced Monday.

The defenseman will have a three-year agreement in place with an average annual value of $1.17 million. Romanov will be eligible to join his new team to take part in the club's training camp for Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play Plan, although he will have to undergo a seven day quarantine to take part. Romanov will not be allowed to play in the qualifying round, however.