Romanov had a power-play assist, three shots, one hit and four blocked shots over 21:48 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old Russian justified being placed on the power play when he fired a two-line pass to trigger a man-advantage goal by Tomas Tatar. Montreal head coach Claude Julien clearly has a lot of confidence in Romanov, who is nominally a third-pair defenseman but third-highest in ice time among the team's blueliners. He had 2:58 of ice time in the power play and added another 2:17 on the penalty-kill unit. He may be a top-four defender soon.