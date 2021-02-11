Romanov provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Romanov was credited with the secondary helper on a Tomas Tatar goal in the third period, although it appeared Joel Armia may have gotten a deflection on Ben Chiarot's shot. If a scoring change occurs, Romanov won't have credit for the assist anymore, but for now, he has three points in 12 games. The Russian rookie has added 26 hits, 17 blocked shots and 25 shots on net with a plus-3 rating so far.