Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: GM expresses expectations
Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin expects Romanov to be playing with the Canadiens next season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Bergevin recently traveled to Russia to scout the 19-year-old Romanov, who was surprisingly selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2018 draft. In 33 games for CSKA Moscow, Romanov has 0-4-4 totals and is plus-12. The GM was pleased with what he saw from the defenseman, who is young for the Russian KHL. "He's smart, he boxes out fairly well. He's a young kid for the KHL, so I see that translating at the NHL level in time. It shouldn't be that long, but I see him being in Montreal next year," said Bergevin. Romanov is not going to put up huge numbers, but he closes his gap and takes time and space away from opposing forwards.
