Romanov was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, CapFriendly reports.

Romanov has earned the trust of head coach Claude Julien, and he's expected to be a fixture in the lineup this year. The 21-year-old has produced two points, 20 shots on net, 21 hits and 11 blocked shots through nine games. He won't be promoted to the active roster for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.