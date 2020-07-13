Romanov will join the Canadiens for Phase 3 of the NHL Return to Play Program.

Romanov won't be eligible to take part in the Canadiens' games once the season officially restarts under Phase 4, but he'll be able to develop with the team during training camp in preparation for next season. The defenseman will need to quarantine once he arrives from Moscow, but Montreal will be able to kick-start Romanov's development with the team this season even though it will have to burn a year of his three-year, entry-level contract.