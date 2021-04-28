Romanov was promoted to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, per CapFriendly.
After watching from the press box Monday, Romanov is expected to return to the third pairing Wednesday. The 21-year-old blueliner has registered six points, 118 hits and a plus-7 rating through 45 games this year.
