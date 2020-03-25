Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Keeping options open

According to agent Dan Milstein, Romanov would consider signing with the Habs for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, should regular-season games resume, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

It was expected that Romanov, a 2018 second-round pick by the Habs, would join the team ahead of the 2020-21 season, but the cancelation of the KHL season may have moved up the blueliner's timeline for a jump to the NHL. Still, nothing is guaranteed at this point, as Milstein left open the door for his client to re-sign with CSKA Moscow as well.