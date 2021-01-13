Romanov will skate on the second power-play unit to start the season, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Romanov, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, is the lone defenseman on the second group. The 21-year-old blueliner didn't show much offense in the KHL -- one goal and 10 assists in 86 games -- but coach Claude Julien cites his shot as a reason to have him quarterbacking the second unit, per Eric Engel of SportsNet. Defensively, the Habs like the 6-foot, 208-pounder's play-killing ability. In five-on-five situations, Julien has Romanov paired with Brett Kulak on the third pairing.