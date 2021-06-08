Romanov registered one shot and one hit over 9:27 of ice time in Montreal's 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg in Game 4 of their playoff series Monday.

Romanov made his playoff debut, filling in for Jeff Petry (upper body). The Canadiens completed a sweep of the Jets and await the winner of the Colorado/Vegas playoff series, which is tied at 2-2. Petry is expected to return for the next round, although he's uncertain for Game 1.